Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Gets rare start against B's
Sparks will start in goal Saturday for a road clash with the Bruins, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
Hopefully, Sparks has been taking notes on Frederik Andersen's stellar play, as Toronto's No. 1 netminder owns an off-the-charts .968 save percentage through four November starts. This will be just the third start of the season for the understudy, who will be tested by a Bruins team with a top line (David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron) averaging well over a point per game.
