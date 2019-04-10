Maple Leafs' Garret Sparks: Will travel with Buds
Sparks -- on hand with Michael Hutchinson away for personal reasons -- will accompany the team in traveling to Boston ahead of Game 1 against the Bruins on Thursday, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
Sparks practiced Wednesday and is shaping up to be the primary backup behind Frederik Andersen for the playoff opener. Of course, insurance netminders don't hold much weight in fantasy playoff formats, so we'd only consider using a spot on Sparks if he ends up sustaining an injury or encounters a related issue.
