Rifai was brought up from AHL Toronto on Monday.

Rifai has two goals, 17 points and 56 PIM in 49 AHL outings this season. He also has one shot on goal and four hits in two NHL appearances during the 2023-24 campaign. Rifai has been serving as an extra defender recently because of injuries to Morgan Rielly (upper body), Timothy Liljegren (upper body) and Joel Edmundson (undisclosed).