Lajoie signed a one-year, two-way contract with Toronto on Saturday.

Lajoie looked like he was going to be a regular in the NHL when he had seven goals and 15 points as a 20-year-old defenseman back in 2018-19 with the Senators, but he has only played in 14 NHL games in the last four years. Lajoie had 11 goals and 45 points in 63 games with AHL Chicago. He is expected to start the season with AHL Toronto.