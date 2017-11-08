Reway agreed to terms on a one-year contract with HC Slovan Bratislava of the KHL on Wednesday.

Reway was with the Canadiens for training camp at the start of the year, but his reassignment to AHL Laval didn't sit well. After just five minor-league games, the winger was able to reach a deal with the Habs to terminate his contract, allowing him to head back to Europe where he had spent the previous two seasons. At this point, it seems unlikely the 22-year-old will be back in North America any time soon.