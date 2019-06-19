Grabovski (concussion) announced his retirement from the NHL on Wednesday.

Unfortunately this news doesn't come as a surprise, as Grabovski hasn't suited up for an NHL contest since 2015-16 due to his ongoing battle with concussion symptoms. The 35-year-old German did, however, enjoy a long NHL career that spanned over 10 seasons and four different teams during which he racked up 125 goals and 296 points in 534 appearances.