Mikhail Grabovski: Announces retirment
Grabovski (concussion) announced his retirement from the NHL on Wednesday.
Unfortunately this news doesn't come as a surprise, as Grabovski hasn't suited up for an NHL contest since 2015-16 due to his ongoing battle with concussion symptoms. The 35-year-old German did, however, enjoy a long NHL career that spanned over 10 seasons and four different teams during which he racked up 125 goals and 296 points in 534 appearances.
More News
-
Mikhail Grabovski: Will be UFA on Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Mikhail Grabovski: Shipped to Vegas in salary dump•
-
Islanders' Mikhail Grabovski: Could be headed to the Golden Knights•
-
Islanders' Mikhail Grabovski: Looking to put concussion issues behind him•
-
Islanders' Mikhail Grabovski: Hopes to play next season•
-
Islanders' Mikhail Grabovski: Fails physical, earned non-roster injury tag•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...