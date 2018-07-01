Grabovski (concussion) will officially be an unrestricted free agent Sunday.

The Golden Knights acquired Grabovski and his $5 million cap hit from the Islanders last season in exchange for a first-round (15th overall) draft pick in 2017. Vegas took defenseman Erik Brannstrom with that pick. There's a chance that Grabovski could officially retire soon; after all, he hasn't played since the 2015-16 campaign due to his devastating injury.