Mikhail Grabovski: Will be UFA on Sunday
Grabovski (concussion) will officially be an unrestricted free agent Sunday.
The Golden Knights acquired Grabovski and his $5 million cap hit from the Islanders last season in exchange for a first-round (15th overall) draft pick in 2017. Vegas took defenseman Erik Brannstrom with that pick. There's a chance that Grabovski could officially retire soon; after all, he hasn't played since the 2015-16 campaign due to his devastating injury.
