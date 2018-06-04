Korostelev agreed to terms on a one-year deal with CSKA Moskva on Friday.

Drafted by the Maple Leafs in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Korostelev never secured an entry-level contract from the organization. After completing his 2017-18 season with OHL Peterborough (75 points in 64 outings), the winger logged 10 games with AHL Laval -- likely in the hopes of getting a two-way deal from Montreal. With no NHL contract in hand, the 21-year-old will head back to his native Moscow to continue his hockey career.