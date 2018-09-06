Korostelev has been added to the Columbus roster for the 2018 Traverse City Prospect Tournament, which runs from Friday to next Tuesday,

Korostelev is seeking a new employer after the Maple Leafs decided not to retain their 2015 seventh-round (185th overall) draft pick. Lauded for his soft hands and graceful skating ability, the Russian dropped 272 points (123 goals, 149 assists) over 287 OHL games from 2013-18, representing the Sarnia Sting and finishing out with the Peterborough Petes. Korostelev also appeared in 10 AHL contests with Laval last season, but he struggled to a minus-8 rating.