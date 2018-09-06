Nikita Korostelev: Heading to Prospect Tournament in Michigan
Korostelev has been added to the Columbus roster for the 2018 Traverse City Prospect Tournament, which runs from Friday to next Tuesday,
Korostelev is seeking a new employer after the Maple Leafs decided not to retain their 2015 seventh-round (185th overall) draft pick. Lauded for his soft hands and graceful skating ability, the Russian dropped 272 points (123 goals, 149 assists) over 287 OHL games from 2013-18, representing the Sarnia Sting and finishing out with the Peterborough Petes. Korostelev also appeared in 10 AHL contests with Laval last season, but he struggled to a minus-8 rating.
