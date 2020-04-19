Panthers' Artyom Sergeyev: Set to join Panthers
Sergeyev informed his KHL team Salavat Yulaev Ufa that he will sign with the Panthers when his contract expires at the end of the April, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.
The 27-year-old appeared in 110 games during his two seasons with Salavat Yulaev and had eight goals, 13 assists and 111 hits. Sergeyev spent time in the AHL from 2012 to 2015, but he didn't appear in the NHL before returning to Russia.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.