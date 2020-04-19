Panthers' Artyom Sergeyev: Set to join Panthers

Sergeyev informed his KHL team Salavat Yulaev Ufa that he will sign with the Panthers when his contract expires at the end of the April, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.

The 27-year-old appeared in 110 games during his two seasons with Salavat Yulaev and had eight goals, 13 assists and 111 hits. Sergeyev spent time in the AHL from 2012 to 2015, but he didn't appear in the NHL before returning to Russia.