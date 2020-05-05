Panthers' Grigori Denisenko: Reaches deal with Panthers
Denisenko agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with the Panthers on Tuesday.
Due to the uncertainty regarding when or if the 2019-20 NHL season will resume, Denisenko will hold off on formally signing a contract for the time being, but his commitment to the Panthers is official. The 19-year-old Russian, whom the Panthers selected 15th overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, will make the move to North America after producing 12 points in 38 regular-season games with the KHL's Yaroslavl Lokomotiv in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.