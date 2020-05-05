Denisenko agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with the Panthers on Tuesday.

Due to the uncertainty regarding when or if the 2019-20 NHL season will resume, Denisenko will hold off on formally signing a contract for the time being, but his commitment to the Panthers is official. The 19-year-old Russian, whom the Panthers selected 15th overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, will make the move to North America after producing 12 points in 38 regular-season games with the KHL's Yaroslavl Lokomotiv in 2019-20.