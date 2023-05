Samoskevich signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Florida on Monday.

Samoskevich produced 20 goals and 43 points in 39 games with the University of Michigan during the 2022-23 season. After joining AHL Charlotte on April 11, he earned two assists over two regular-season games and four helpers in seven playoff contests. The Panthers selected the 20-year-old forward with the No. 24 pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.