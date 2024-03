Vilmanis has inked a three-year, entry-level deal with the Panthers on Saturday.

Vilmanis was selected in the fifth round -- 157th overall -- in 2022. The left winger started the season with OHL Sarnia and was dealt to North Bay. He has 28 goals and 53 points in 50 OHL games this season. His contract will commence in the 2024-25 season as he is expected to start the year in the Panthers' minor league system.