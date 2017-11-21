Rowney (hand) took part in practice Tuesday, sporting a regular sweater, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Being cleared for contact -- combined with the move to reassign Frank Corrado back to the minors -- seems to indicate that Rowney will be activated off injured reserve soon. Once given the all-clear, the center will have to beat out Greg McKegg for the fourth-line center role or move over to wing in order to crack the lineup.