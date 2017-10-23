Coach Mike Sullivan did not have an update on Rowney (undisclosed) following practice Monday.

Rowney saw just 1:05 of ice time versus Tampa Bay on Saturday before an injury forced him out of the game. The Pens made the move to acquire Riley Sheahan from the Red Wings for just such a situation. Once cleared to return, the 28-year-old Rowney will be competing with Greg McKegg for the fourth-line center role.