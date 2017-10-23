Penguins' Carter Rowney: Remains status quo
Coach Mike Sullivan did not have an update on Rowney (undisclosed) following practice Monday.
Rowney saw just 1:05 of ice time versus Tampa Bay on Saturday before an injury forced him out of the game. The Pens made the move to acquire Riley Sheahan from the Red Wings for just such a situation. Once cleared to return, the 28-year-old Rowney will be competing with Greg McKegg for the fourth-line center role.
More News
-
Penguins' Carter Rowney: Exits game early•
-
Penguins' Carter Rowney: Scores in win over Cats•
-
Penguins' Carter Rowney: Huge three-point game in win•
-
Penguins' Carter Rowney: Posts two points in Friday's win•
-
Penguins' Carter Rowney: Fitting in seamlessly•
-
Penguins' Carter Rowney: Will debut Tuesday against Nashville•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...