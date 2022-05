Carter notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 7.

Carter set up Danton Heinen's game-tying goal in the first period. The return of Sidney Crosby from an upper-body injury saw Carter take a cut from 18:23 of ice time in Game 6 to 15:56 in Sunday's game. The 37-year-old ended the playoffs with four goals, one helpers, 21 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-6 rating in seven appearances.