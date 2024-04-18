Carter told reporters after Wednesday's season finale versus the Islanders that he will retire, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Carter scored the last goal of the Penguins' season, giving him 11 goals and 15 points over 72 contests in 2023-24. The 39-year-old center will finish his career with 851 points over 1,321 contests. He played for the Flyers, Blue Jackets, Kings and Penguins over the course of 20 NHL seasons. He also won the Stanley Cup twice with the Kings, as well as a World Junior gold medal in 2005 and an Olympic gold medal in 2014 while representing Canada.