Lagace was shipped down to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Lagace figures to suit up for the Baby Pens in Saturday's clash with AHL Hershey, which would be his first game action of the year. The 28-year-old netminder will likely be moved back and forth between levels throughout the year with the bulk of his games coming in the minors. As such, Lagace won't offer much in the way of fantasy value this season.