Lewington was promoted to Nashville's taxi squad from AHL Chicago on Thursday.
Lewington will be on hand as an emergency option for Thursday's matchup with Dallas. He's gone scoreless through three AHL appearances this year.
More News
-
Predators' Tyler Lewington: Placed on waivers•
-
Predators' Tyler Lewington: Signs with Nashville•
-
Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Recalled for Phase 3•
-
Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Brought up to big club•
-
Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Returned to minor-league affiliate•