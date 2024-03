Allison was sent to Nashville from Philadelphia, in exchange for Denis Gurianov on Friday, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

Allison had nine goals and 15 points in 60 games with the Flyers last season, but he has spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with AHL Lehigh Valley after he was sent down before the start of the season. Allison has only 10 goals and 17 points in 46 AHL contests this season and could see some NHL action with the Predators before the end of the season.