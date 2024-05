Roobroeck signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Monday.

Roobroeck amassed 26 goals and 72 points in 68 contests for OHL Oshawa during the 2023-24 regular season. He also notched 11 goals and 15 assists in 21 playoff outings. The Rangers selected the 19-year-old center with the No. 178 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.