Rangers' Fredrik Claesson: Impresses in Blueshirt debut
Claesson made his Rangers debut in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks, finishing with five shots and a plus-1 rating.
The Rangers are currently rotating eight bodies on the blue line, but Claesson made a strong case to stick in the top-six with this impressive performance. In addition to his surface stats, the former Ottawa defender showcased strong underlying metrics in this one, as he was one of just six Rangers to post positive possession numbers.
