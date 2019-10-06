Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Wins AHL debut
Making his first AHL start Saturday, Shesterkin stopped 26 of 29 shots in Hartford's 5-3 win over Charlotte.
Shesterkin allowed a goal just 78 seconds into the game before finding his groove. He looked calm and comfortable in net in his first official regular season game on the smaller ice surface and bailed his teammates out on multiple occasions following poor turnovers. Shesterkin is the goaltender of the future for the Rangers and one of the league's better overall prospects, but it will likely take an injury in order for him to spend a significant portion of the 2019-20 season in the NHL.
