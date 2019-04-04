Rangers' Patrick Newell: Makes pro debut Wednesday

Newell made his professional debut in AHL Hartford's 5-2 loss to Springfield on Wednesday.

Newell, who was originally undrafted, recently signed an entry-level contract with the Rangers after completing a successful senior season (21 goals, 47 points in 39 games) at St. Cloud State. He finished Wednesday's contest with a minus-2 rating and posted a shot on goal. The 22-year-old Californian will likely open the 2019-20 season right back in Hartford.