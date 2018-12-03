Rangers' Ryan Gropp: Shipped to ECHL
Gropp was reassigned from AHL Hartford to ECHL Maine on Monday.
The Rangers first selection in the 2015 draft (41st overall), Gropp is essentially a non-prospect at this point. He had just two goals in 19 games for Hartford and he is one season removed from a campaign in which he finished with an abysmal minus-25 rating for the Wolf Pack. New York's prospect pool has greatly improved over the past year or so, but Gropp has the look of a wasted pick.
