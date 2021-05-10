Reunanen finished with one assist, five shots and a plus-1 rating in four NHL appearances as a rookie in 2020-21.

Reunanen didn't see much time with the Rangers but held his own when given the chance to play. The 23-year-old Finn showcased some nice offensive ability at the AHL level in his first North American season, racking up 17 points in 21 games with AHL Hartford. Reunanen should compete for a spot on the team in camp next season but could be out-classed by some of New York's more high-profile defense prospects.