Viro was drafted 70th overall by the Red Wings at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Viro's numbers this past season were misleading. The Finnish rearguard, who played this entire season in Finland's top league as a 17-year-old, managed zero goals and three helpers in 29 games for TPS. Toss those statistics aside. Viro has legitimate offensive abilities. He's an excellent skater who uses his speed to join the rush. He is also a smooth, creative playmaker. The biggest concern regarding Viro is his ability to defend. It's a work in progress. The fact Viro got reps in one of the best leagues in the world at such a young age should only help him down the line but it's going to be multiple seasons before he is potentially ready to help the Wings.