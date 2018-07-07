Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Eligibility situation clarified
Zadina will be permitted to play for AHL Grand Rapids in the upcoming season after the NHL ruled on an eligibility matter, Craig Custance of The Athletic Detroit reports.
It was originally expected to take several weeks for the NHL to decide whether Zadina would be classified as a junior player under the Canadian League-NHL rules or a European player under a Europe-to-NHL agreement, but with Zadina agreeing to a three-year, entry-level contract Saturday, there's suddenly more clarity with the situation after the NHL reportedly ruled that he'd simply been on loan with Halifax of the QMJHL. As the sixth overall pick in the 2018 draft, Zadina very well could start the season in the NHL, but fellow prospects Michael Rassmussen and Evgeni Svechnikov will be knocking on that same door of opportunity with the big club.
