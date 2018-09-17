Red Wings' Jared McIsaac: Returning to juniors
McIsaac (shoulder) was shipped back to QMJHL Halifax on Saturday.
Rather than have McIsaac stick around with AHL Grand Rapids, team brass has sent him back to juniors for the upcoming season. The 18-year-old racked up 47 points in 65 games for the Mooseheads last year and will look to improve upon that total in the hopes of earning an entry-level deal at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.
