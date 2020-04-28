Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Signing with Detroit
Brome has decided that he will sign with the Red Wings, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Brome compiled an impressive campaign with Orebro HK in Sweden's premier hockey circuit last season, compiling 43 points (17 goals and 26 assists) over 52 games. The details of the forthcoming contract have yet to be disclosed, but the Red Wings appear to be adding some much-needed help up front.
