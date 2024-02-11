The Red Wings placed Stevens on unconditional waivers Sunday for the purpose of contract termination, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
Stevens will become an unrestricted free agent once the process is complete. He had three goals and 11 points in 31 contests for AHL Grand Rapids during the 2023-24 campaign. The 27-year-old forward doesn't have any NHL experience.
