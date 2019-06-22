Red Wings' Robert Mastrosimone: Long Islander heads to Motown

Mastrosimone was drafted 54th overall by the Red Wings at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A native of Long Island and committed to Boston University, Mastrosimone has seen his stock rise the past 24 months on the heels of back-to-back productive seasons for USHL Chicago. He posted 30 goals in just 50 games for the Steel this past season and Mastrosimone has proven time and time again that he is one of the league's best offensive weapons. He's undersized (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) and gets knocked off the puck a bit too easily, but Mastrosimone is a hard worker and the strength issue should be rectified over time. Deep dynasty leaguers need to take notice here.