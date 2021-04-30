Ruotsalainen notched his first NHL assist in Thursday's loss to Boston.
The assist snapped a mini two-game point drought for Ruotsalainen. He has four goals and one assist through 12 contests this season. He's playing on Buffalo's second line, and centering their second power-play unit.
