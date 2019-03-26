Sabres' Casey Fitzgerald: Signs ELC with Buffalo
Fitzgerald signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the Sabres on Tuesday.
The 2016 third-rounder will report to AHL Rochester on an amateur tryout for the remainder of this season. Fitzgerald will try to make the big club out of camp next season.
