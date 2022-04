Eakin (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with St. Louis, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Eakin's only picked up 12 points through 68 appearances this year, so most fantasy managers shouldn't need to track his status ahead of puck drop. If Eakin's unable to play, John Hayden will likely remain in the lineup versus the Blues.