Peterka agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Buffalo on Friday.

Peterka is expected to join the Sabres for training camp this fall, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News, which will at least give him the opportunity to make the Opening Night roster, though he should probably be considered an outside chance. Playing in the DEL this year, Peterka racked up nine goals and 11 helpers in 30 games for EHC Munchen.