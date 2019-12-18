The Senators reassigned Lajoie to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

Lajoie has been a healthy scratch for nine of 13 contests since being recalled Nov. 22 and has only averaged 7:39 of ice time in the games he's appeared in, so this move makes sense. The 22-year-old blueliner will return to a prominent role with Belleville, where he's registered five helpers in 17 games this campaign.