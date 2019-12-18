Senators' Max Lajoie: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Senators reassigned Lajoie to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.
Lajoie has been a healthy scratch for nine of 13 contests since being recalled Nov. 22 and has only averaged 7:39 of ice time in the games he's appeared in, so this move makes sense. The 22-year-old blueliner will return to a prominent role with Belleville, where he's registered five helpers in 17 games this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.