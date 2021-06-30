Haley appeared in just four games for the Senators and did not produce a point before ending his season with a groin injury.

Haley's value to the Senators exists in one way: mentoring their younger players without costing too much money. With his lower salary and his Guelph hometown sitting just five hours away, a return to Ottawa (he's a UFA) would make sense if the Senators want to keep him around for his locker room presence. However, his fantasy value exists only in terms of penalty minutes, and he's not on the ice often enough to get to the box.