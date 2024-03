Although there's no specific timetable for Hamonic's return, his lower-body injury isn't believed to be serious, GM Steve Staios told TSN 1200 Ottawa on Wednesday.

Hamonic has two goals, six points, 40 PIM, 52 hits and 74 blocks in 47 contests this season. He was last in the lineup Feb. 27. When Hamonic is ready to return, he will likely serve on the third pairing.