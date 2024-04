Ostapchuk was returned to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

Ostapchuk will bolster the forward depth for Belleville as the minor-league club tries to hold on to a playoff spot with three games remaining. On the year, the 20-year-old Alberta native has generated 17 goals and 11 helpers in 66 minor-league contests but failed to record a point in his seven appearances with Ottawa. Still, Ostapchuk should be in the mix for a spot on the Opening Night roster for the 2024-25 campaign.