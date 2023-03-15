Pouliot logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
His pair of helpers Tuesday were his first two points since signing with the Sharks on March 2. He's added two shots on net, five hits, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through four NHL appearances this season. Pouliot should remain in contention for bottom-four minutes for the rest of the season.
