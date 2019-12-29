Play

Sharks' Joel Kellman: Gets first NHL goal

Kellman scored a goal in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Flyers.

Kellman needed just four career games to join the ranks of NHL goal-scorers. He's produced four hits and two shots on goal in limited time this year. The 25-year-old Swede is likely to remain in the lineup for awhile since the Sharks only have one spare forward (Antti Suomela) on the roster.

