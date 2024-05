Cagnoni agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with San Jose on Wednesday.

Cagnoni set new personal bests in goals (18), assists (72) and points (90) in 65 regular-season games for WHL Portland this season before adding another 13 points in 13 postseason contests. While the 19-year-old blueliner likely faces an uphill battle, his offensive upside could see him force his way on to the Sharks' 23-man roster for the Opening Night of the 2024-25 campaign.