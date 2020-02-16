Comeau tallied a goal on two shots and dished three hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Comeau found twine at 9:08 of the third period, erasing the remnants of a three-goal deficit in the process. The 33-year-old is up to 16 points, 62 shots and 87 hits in 44 games this season. He's racked up five points and 18 hits over his last 10 contests, which makes Comeau worth a look in deep formats that reward physicality.