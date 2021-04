Comeau scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Comeau provided some insurance late in the third period. The 35-year-old winger has 14 points, 56 shots on net, 83 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 40 games this year. He works mostly in a bottom-six role as a heavy-hitting winger.