Comeau scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Comeau continues to chip in moderate offense from his third-line role. He's up to 13 points, 58 shots on goal, 73 hits and 30 PIM through 38 contests. He could reasonably challenge for the 20-point threshold, and the 33-year-old's physical edge could make him useful in deeper formats.