Karlstrom notched an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Karlstrom couldn't convert on a breakaway, but his shot generated a rebound for Luke Glendening's goal. The 24-year-old Karlstrom has picked up 29 points in 65 AHL games this season, so it's not like he's shown massive scoring potential. He'll likely be a rotational fourth-line option for the Stars to close out the regular season.