Bichsel will link up with AHL Texas for the Calder Cup playoffs, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports Wednesday.

Bichsel started the season with AHL Texas, recording seven points in 16 games, before joining Rogle BK in Sweden for the rest of the campaign. The 19-year-old defenseman is unlikely to offer much in the way of offensive upside even if he does make it to the NHL. Instead, the 2022 first-round pick's value would come from defensive stats like hits and blocks.