Stars' Remi Elie: Garners one-year extension
Elie signed a one-year, $735,000 contract extension with the Stars on Tuesday.
This is the ninth signing from Stars GM Jim Nill since the free-agency signing period opened Sunday. Elie compiled 14 points (six goals, eight assists) over 72 games last season, but he only saw 10:15 of ice time; perhaps he'll get more rink run under the tutelage of new head coach Jim Montgomery.
