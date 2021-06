Gardner agreed to terms on a two-year, $1.5 million contract with Dallas on Thursday.

Garnder ended the season bogged down in a 19-game pointless streak which resulted in his finishing the year with just two points in 28 outings. The deal begins as a two-way contract for 2021-22 before it becomes a one-way contract for the second year. As such, fantasy players shouldn't be banking on the 25-year-old center offering much in the way of fantasy value this season.